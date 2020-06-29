Defendants ask court to drop them from KJ lawsuit

VALDOSTA — Two defendants in the latest lawsuit in the long-running legal battle over Kendrick “KJ” Johnson’s death have asked a state court to remove them from the case.
in a motion filed Friday, Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor and the county school system petitioned the federal court for the Middle District of Georgia to drop them from a lawsuit filed Jan. 9 by Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson over the death of their son.
Johnson's body was found upside-down in a vertically stored gym mat at Lowndes High School in January 2013. Officials ruled the death an accident, but the Johnson family has long claimed foul play.
The Johnsons have filed seven lawsuits against dozens of defendants at the state and federal level through the years, winning none of them. In 2017, the Johnsons were ordered to pay almost $300,000 in attorney’s fees and court costs for the defendants.
Aside from Taylor and the school system, the current lawsuit names 10 other defendants, including the county, an FBI agent and his sons, a former sheriff, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and a death investigator for the GBI.
In their filing, Taylor and the school system name a number of reasons why they should be dropped from the lawsuit:
• They claim the Johnsons did not serve them with papers on the lawsuit in a proper and timely manner, waiting almost three months before asking that any summons be issued. The court issued a “show-cause order” June 1, demanding to know why the lawsuit should not be entirely thrown out due to a failure to serve the paperwork in a timely fashion.
The Johnsons’ attorney, Chevene B. King, answered the court, saying he had been trying to find some of the defendants and that age, health and COVID-19 pandemic concerns had interfered.
• They also claim the statute of limitations had run out on the case. KJ died in 2013; the defendants’ Friday filing says the statute of limitations “is the two-year period set forth in (Georgia code) for personal injuries.”
• Taylor and the school system also claim the federal court has no jurisdiction in this case because the Johnsons have failed to pay court costs for a previous lawsuit in state court which covered substantially the same ground as the current federal case. Under Georgia law, they cannot file a new lawsuit until they pay off the previous case’s costs, according to the defendants’ filing.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
