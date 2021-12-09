VALDOSTA – The first responders of Lowndes County received a special Christmas tribute from the people at the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center.
It was just their way of saying thank you, Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer, said.
The effort was a part of an annual Christmas decorating competition led by county employees to either decorate their departments or doors to their offices.
Ashley Tye, emergency management agency director, said he wanted to do something different this year, partnering with LARC for what could be considered a grand gesture.
This is the first time LARC has been involved with Lowndes in this way.
LARC describes itself as "providing people with disabilities opportunities for working and living in the community." LARC refers to its participants as consumers.
“This was a great community partnership and it gave (LARC) the opportunity to honor people that mean so much to them,” Barwick said.
It was a collective warming of hearts as first responders from across the county — firefighters, police officers, health care workers — saw Christmas trees adorned with paraphernalia from their organizations and read the letters of thanks written by LARC consumers.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said it was an incredible feeling to see and read the letters.
It showed just how much the first responders are appreciated in everything they do and that means the world to them, she said.
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell agreed and said the tokens of appreciation further push them to keep persevering.
“The holidays for public safety can be some of the times when we see the most tragedy,” Boutwell said. “For us to be able to see people who take their time to make these beautiful decorations for us, it’s very encouraging.”
LARC consumers took about three weeks to put the decorations together, which included six themed and painted Christmas trees, and nearly 50 letters of thanks.
Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant director, said the consumers had a lot of fun showing their appreciation for first responders and, after unveiling the decor, showed joy in interacting with them.
“We like to show them experiences that maybe they haven’t had before,” he said. “None of these people that are here now have ever come to the EOC, so this is a good experience for them.”
But the interaction is transactional as well — a two-way street between LARC consumers and first responders.
They are getting good contacts, Jaramillo said, and first responders are getting to know more people in their community.
“You know as well as I do that sometimes in life if you have to deal with a police officer or if you have to deal with a firefighter, generally it’s not a good situation,” he said. “We wanted to make sure (the LARC consumers) had good interactions with the folks that serve them and keep them safe.”
