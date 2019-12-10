VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta held the annual lighting of their Christmas trees.
The city tree is now located across from City Hall in the new Downtown green space.
Mayor John Gayle welcomed residents to the event and was joined by City Manager Mark Barber and Santa for the lighting of the tree. The Valdosta High School choir sang carols as children sat with Santa for photos and to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
A short while later, residents rushed down the street to attend the county tree lighting and the lighting of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse and square.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter recited "The Night Before Christmas" to children in attendance and also welcomed Santa to the event.
