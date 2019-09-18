HOMERVILLE — The state Public Service Commission postponed a decision Tuesday on whether to accept a settlement agreement arising from a natural gas explosion that leveled a Homerville business and injured three women.
On Aug. 17, 2018, a construction crew burying fiber-optic lines hit a gas line, according to a statement from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety. Atlanta Gas Light responded and capped the leak.
Then, several minutes later, the Coffee Corner, 112 E. Dame Ave., exploded, the statement said. Two employees and a customer were taken to the Shands Hospital burn unit in Gainesville, Fla.
Fire investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms determined gas had leaked into a sewer line that had also been breached by the construction crew. The gas seeped through the sewer line into the Coffee Corner, the statement said.
In the investigation report, the PSC said Atlanta Gas Light was in "probable violation" of federal safety standards involving locating and marking of natural gas facilities. The report says PSC staff found "no evidence" that Atlanta Gas Light considered using a valve to stop the flow of gas to the damaged gas line or that AGL workers monitored gas levels in nearby buildings — both actions required by the company's own regulations.
Tuesday, the commission met to decide whether to accept the settlement but Commissioner Jason Shaw asked for the stipulated agreement to be held for further review, according to a statement from the PSC. Chairman Lauren "Bubba" McDonald agreed, the statement said.
A copy of the proposed settlement provided to The Valdosta Daily Times by the PSC provides for Atlanta Gas Light paying $250,000 to various groups to promote pipe safety:
• $110,000 would be spent to provide 85 smaller fire departments around the state with gas-detection equipment they currently lack. The list of fire departments includes the Clinch County Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeland-Lanier Fire Rescue and the Hahira Fire Department.
• $70,000 would be spent on educational programs to promote damage prevention with water and sewer organizations in Georgia within a three-year period.
• Atlanta Gas Light would make a $70,000 voluntary donation to the Georgia Pipeline Emergency Responder Initiative.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
