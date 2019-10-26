VALDOSTA – A South Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a human sex trafficking case related to Lowndes County, according to the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney's office.
U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Kenneth Hutto, 46, of Summerville, S.C., this week to a decade in prison and 20 years supervised release, according to court records. The U.S. Attorney's office referred to Hutto as a man with an "extensive criminal history," adding "there is no parole in the federal system."
Hutto pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation for illegal sexual activity Jan. 10 in federal court.
His arrest, guilty plea and sentencing are the result of work by a Lowndes County sheriff's deputy.
"Between approximately March 2017 and continuing until Feb. 13, 2018, Mr. Hutto transported a person identified in the signed plea agreement as 'E.B.' in interstate commerce between South Carolina and Georgia so E.B. could engage in prostitution for his profit," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
On June 13, 2017, an undercover Lowndes County sheriff's deputy "responded to an advertisement on a well-known human sex trafficking website, backpage.com, showing a female with bruising to her backside," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. "The deputy was directed via a text message to a Valdosta motel, where Mr. Hutto met him, collected a cash payment and directed him to a motel room where E.B. was waiting."
E.B. had visible bruising on her neck and arms and around her eyes.
A criminal investigation revealed E.B. and Hutto met while he was in federal prison and connected when he was released in March 2017.
"E.B. told investigators she suffers from mental illness and was abused by her husband, who broke her back," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
On July 20, 2017, Hutto was released on a state bond; he was ordered to have no contact with E.B. But on Feb. 13, 2018, he was rearrested in South Carolina, authorities said.
"Cell phone records and witness statements established that Mr. Hutto was again trafficking E.B. for his profit," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
“This is just one tragic example of the types of abuse and manipulation that all too often accompany human sex trafficking. Orchestrating the sale of sex through coercion will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia, as reflected by this lengthy prison sentence,” said Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent work on this case.”
