VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School’s debate team had quite the year.
Coming off a statewide second-place win, the team traveled to the big national tournament in Dallas, Texas this summer and came back with three plaques.
Recipients of the plaques included Albert King for the Lincoln Douglas Debate in the quarter finals, Kathryn Plumb for Prose Reading in the semi finals and Joshwell Thompson for Program of Oral Interpretation in the quarter finals.
“I’m proud of our kids and am constantly amazed at how hard our kids work,” said Pamela Childress, debate coach. “We’re also very lucky — our system has completely supported speech and debate, which is unusual in South Georgia.”
Seventeen students attended the Texas debate tournament, including King, Plumb, Thompson, Juan Angel, Kaightlyn Jowers, Owen Anderson, Sean Manning, Anthony Agbali, Amelia Barnett, Drew Correll, Caitlin Herring, Jay Patel, Mansi Patel, Hector Prieto, Nathalee Simoneau, Marvens Cherelus, Shaniece Willis and coaches Childress and Brianna Crockett.
The South Georgia team appears to be stacked in comparison to other nearby teams, but it wasn’t always that way, Childress said.
When the team started six years ago, Childress only had four students who went to the state tournament.
“Our first tournament, I had two seniors who were both IB students,” Childress said. “They were defeated in their second round by freshmen in Atlanta. They came out saying these kids were so much smarter than them. They hadn’t been exposed to that way of thinking before.”
When the team went to state this year, however, they placed second behind Henry W. Grady High School, an Atlanta high school revered for its communications academics.
The little South Georgia debate team that could has come a long way, especially when there aren’t really any other debate teams in the area to compete against or model themselves after.
Childress said she owes all the team’s success to her students whose curiosity is unmatched to others.
“They’re so interested in learning that it invigorates me,” Childress said. “When you have kids that come after school and want to talk about Nietzsche or Social Contract Theory, it’s easy to teach.”
Childress has watched her students move on to bigger and better things, such as full rides to Georgia Technical Institute and acceptances to Yale University and Stanford University.
Debate team is an excellent program for students who want to open up their minds to both sides of ideas and who want to see the world and meet others in it, which is a primary reason Childress puts an emphasis on going to tournaments.
“When they go to tournaments, they work together — even their competitors,” Childress said.
Coming off the heels of a big year, Childress said she isn’t going to let the momentum stop at the 2018-19 school year.
They have already gotten it approved to attend next year’s national tournament in Albuquerque, but she also wants her students to attend the Harvard University tournament in February.
“I’m going to try this year so they get a little more national exposure,” Childress said. “Dr. Richardson has asked me to work up a budget and see what we can do.”
The Debate and Speech Cats have three tracks — debate, speech and interpretation — that students can participate in and perform in tournaments.
The cost to join is $50 per year and $25 to take part in invitational tournaments.
The team is open to any and all Valdosta High School students.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
