Death penalty sought in Tift murder case

TIFTON — The death penalty will be sought against a Tifton man accused of killing a nine-year-old girl, according to the district attorney.
Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, was arrested in October in Lowndes County. He was indicted Wednesday by the Tift County Grand Jury on three counts of felony murder in the death of Alazia Johnson, along with aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, a statement from the Tifton Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office said.
Johnson, 9, was stabbed to death Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the area of Peterson Apartments, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.
On May 21, the district attorney’s office filed papers to seek the death penalty against Moss.
“A grand jury indictment is merely an accusation, and Mr. Moss is presumed innocent of all charges until and unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” stated Bryce Johnson, district attorney for the Tifton Judicial Circuit. The Tifton Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
