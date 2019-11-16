'1461 Days Later': Art show reveals what time can do

VALDOSTA – School is partly about time spent together. An aspect of art is about bringing ideas and people together.
The latest Valdosta State University senior art show, "1461 Days Later," scheduled to open the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 17, offers a glimpse of both of those concepts and plenty more.
“1,461 days ago, we started this journey. We had no idea what the next four years had in store for us, and what we would encounter," the latest graduating senior art students state in a joint artistic statement. "After many sleepless nights and studio-filled days, we have grown as artists and as individuals along the way.
"We may use similar methods to make our art, but our styles and inspirations are completely different. Movement, nature, technology, locations and so many other things have inspired us to make the art we are presenting here. Our backgrounds may be as diverse as the beach and a farm, but we have come together for one purpose. It is finally our turn to show our work and show everyone what we as artists are capable of saying and doing.”
Thursday evening, the group could be seen working together, preparing the Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery for the opening of the exhibit, placing "1461 Days Later" signs throughout the VSU Fine Arts Building.
VSU Art & Design department hosts two senior art shows per year – fall and spring. The exhibits allow students to show what they have learned prior to graduating from VSU.
The fall senior art show includes works by Karley Hamm, Ashlyn Wilkerson, Alyssa McDonough, Karen Badillo, Nicole Hall, Kelsi Canfield.
"The graduating class of fall 2018 will be exhibiting a variety of artwork including drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture and jewelry metalworking," according to the art department.
"1461 Days Later": That many days should be worth a little time from one day to see what these VSU students have to offer.
GALLERY
Valdosta State University Art & Design presents "1461 Days Later," the fall senior art exhibit.
Reception: The show opens with a free, public reception, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Run dates: The show runs Nov. 17 through Dec. 3.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
More information: Julie Bowland, art gallery director, (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu; or visit www.valdosta.edu/art/gallery
