VALDOSTA — City schools closing over COVID-19 coronavirus concerns had a knock-on effect Wednesday: Many daycares and preschools closed as well.
Valdosta public schools closed Wednesday after a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had indirect contact with family members who may have been exposed to the virus.
Little Angels Preschool on North Forrest Street was one of those that closed. The school used the downtime to clean and sanitize the building as a precaution, according to Little Angels' Facebook page.
Chanita Irvin, owner of Little Angels, said her facility has children who attend Sallas Mahone Elementary School.
Bright Start Preschool Learning Academy on South Forrest Street was another school to close Wednesday as a precaution, according to Facebook.
Jackson Heights Christian Academy on Inner Perimeter Road wasn't officially closed, but the children didn't show up since the city schools were closed, said Terry Green, office administrator.
"With the schools closed, most of the families kept their children at home," he said.
Jackson Heights took advantage of the de facto closure to clean and sanitize the building, he said.
Horizons Preschool on East Park Avenue was also closed as a result of the coronavirus concern and used Wednesday to clean, according to its Facebook page, which also said the preschool accepted students from Sallas Mahone.
At Precious Treasures Daycare on Connell Road, Wednesday was business as usual. The daycare remained open, said Laura Smith, owner.
"We should always be prepared for any major illness that comes our way," she said. "We are taking precautionary measures to keep the coronavirus out of here."
Smith said Precious Treasures would not close unless a positive case of the virus was found in the daycare center.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
