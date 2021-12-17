VALDOSTA – The Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 and the Electa Chapter No. 323 sponsor the annual Christmas Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving, Dec. 25.
Due to COVID-19, gifts and food will be delivered to the families this year. Participants had to be signed up by Dec. 10, organizers said in a statement.
Donations are needed and gladly accepted, organizers said.
For more information, contact Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916, or Brother Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
