VALDOSTA – Sons of Solomon Lodge #151, Electa Chapter #323 and the Southside Recreation Center will host A Day of Caring Sharing and Giving event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day.
The event will be held at the Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St., where the curator is Sister Rachel Bradley, organizers said in a statement.
There will be a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. In addition, there will be free clothing of all sizes.
"This is a drive-up/walk-up Thanksgiving meal with a Christian atmosphere," organizers said.
Any donations will be accepted and appreciated, organizers said.
For questions or volunteering, contact Grand Master Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916, or Deputy Grand Master Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
