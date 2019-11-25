VALDOSTA – The community is invited to attend A Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving.
The event is scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at St. John AME Church, 800 W. Magnolia St., where the Rev. Kelly Faulk is pastor, organizers said.
"This is a Thanksgiving meal with a Christian atmosphere," they said.
A Thanksgiving dinner will be served with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. In addition, free clothing of all sizes will be available with haircuts and shaves provided, organizers said.
The event os sponsored by St. John AME Church, Sons of Solomon Lodge #151 and Electa Chapter #323.
Free transportation will be provided. Donations are accepted and much appreciated, organizers said.
More information: Contact Grand Master Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916; or Deputy Grand Master Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
