VALDOSTA – KEMET Universal and Southside Recreation Center served hundreds of residents during its Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving.
The organizations worked together to feed more than 300 residents on Thanksgiving Day.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the meals were available for drive up or walk up.
Solomon Lodge #151 and Electa Chapter #323 have sponsored the event for more than 30 years, according to Eddie L. Koonce, CEO and Grandmaster for the State of Georgia.
“This is our second year working with Southside Recreation Center and we are grateful for this location,” Koonce said. “This event is a success each year thanks to our volunteers and community sponsors.”
In addition to Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings, the community is able to take free clothing and shoes of all sizes.
Yvette Sharp, Valdosta resident, attended the Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving for the first time.
Sharp said, “I had no idea that this happened over here but I am so grateful that I came here today, because I found some nice clothes and a new pair of shoes.”
Volunteers come from multiple organizations, families and individuals throughout the community.
Koonce said the reason for the event is based on Matthew 25:40. “'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,’ We are serving God by serving others,” Koonce said.
