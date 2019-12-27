VALDOSTA – Christmas is a time for Tynesia Wright to spoil her kids.
But this year was different.
There was no Christmas tree in the living room, no wreaths or decorations strewn about her home and no traditional Christmas meal on the table.
Wright, 42, is a mother of five. She had to retire a couple of years ago and, still waiting for disability to arrive, she simply couldn't afford to have Christmas.
"Normally, I would go all out and get them whatever they needed when I was working," Wright said.
So, Wright and her five kids came to St. John AME Church on Christmas Day.
The church held its 28th Annual Day of Caring, Sharing, Giving and Helping Children in Need Wednesday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families came for free food, candy, drinks and most importantly — free toys for children. The event, put on by Kemet Universal/Ancient African and Egyptian Masonic and Order of Eastern Star, King David Grand Lodge #4008, Mary Magdalene Grand Chapter #323, Red Dirt BBQ, Project Hope for Life and St. John AME Church, was organized to help families who could not afford to have a traditional Christmas.
"Just the thought of them wanting to give to the community and help people who weren’t able to give gifts for their children,” Wright said.
For Wright, the event was a great surprise for her kids. Despite not having anything planned for the day, her kids still kept a countdown in anticipation of Christmas during the month of December, she said.
An added benefit of the day was free transportation where volunteers provided free rides for families to and from the church.
“They actually came and picked us up — me and my five children," Wright said. "Now we’re waiting for our ride to take us back.”
Wright's children decided not to open any gifts until they arrived home and opened them together as a family.
Unlike Wright, Wednesday was not Tahkeena Baker's first Christmas at St. John AME Church.
Baker, along with her three kids, returned after last year because of the warmth and generosity they experienced when they first stepped through the doors on Christmas 2018.
"We came back because it was nice the first time," Baker said.
Baker, 36, was unemployed and could not afford toys for her 11-year-old twin daughters and 7-year-old son Zy'ere, so they returned this year.
She was thankful to see her three children get gifts, especially Zy'ere who received a brand-new bicycle.
"The baby wanted a bike and he got it,” Wright said.
Zy'ere was excited to remove the training wheels and take it out for a spin as soon as he got home.
Kids such as Zy'ere are the reason Eddie Koonce continues to help with the event.
Koonce, grand master of Kemet Universal, has helped with the events for years and loves to see children pick out Christmas presents. He said between 200 and 300 people get gifts each year.
When asked about why he helped with the event, Koonce recited from the Book of Matthew.
"If you do it to the least one, you do it unto me," Koonce said. "So what we’re saying is we don’t want anybody to wake up on Christmas morning and not have a gift for the kids."
He said the hottest item this year was a Jedi toy from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Next year, Koonce said he hopes the event will grow even more.
He can plan on the Wright family and the Baker family being back next year.
Wright emphasized that little things such as a slime kit can make a world of difference to a child, specifically her daughter today.
"Like she just said, it meant everything to her,” Wright said.
