VALDOSTA – KEMET Universal provided a special Christmas to LAMP and Pines Family Campus Saturday.
The organization collected donations from the community sponsors to give back on Christmas Day to residents in need.
This year, the organization donated toys, food, clothes and shoes to the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People and Volunteers of America: Pines Family Campus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. LAMP is a homeless shelter that serves eight counties, including Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Lanier, Cook, Tift, Colquitt and Berrien. It houses men, women and families.
Families were able to submit letters to the organization and have their Christmas wish list fulfilled, organizers said.
Volunteers came from multiple organizations, families and individuals throughout the community.
Solomon Lodge No. 151 and Electa Chapter No. 323 have sponsored the event for more than 30 years, according to Eddie L. Koonce, lodge chief executive officer and grandmaster for the State of Georgia.
“This event is a success each year thanks to our volunteers and community sponsors,” Koonce said. “We could not continue to serve the community without our volunteers and the organizations that donate.”
In addition to the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Days of Caring, Sharing and Giving, KEMET Universal hosts events for back to school and donates to multiple organizations.
