VALDOSTA – KEMET Universal and the Southside Recreation Center will host a Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St.
The event is a “drive up/walk up Thanksgiving meal with a Christian atmosphere,” organizers said in a statement.
Solomon Lodge #151 and Electa Chapter #323 present the annual event.
“There will be a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings,” organizers said.
“In addition, there will be free clothing of all sizes.”
Free transportation will be provided. If needing a ride, contact Grand Master Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916, or Deputy Grand Master Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
“Any donations are gladly accepted and much appreciated,” organizers said.
Sister Rachel Bradley is curator.
