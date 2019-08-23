VALDOSTA — People driving through Valdosta Friday may have witnessed good things happening.
That’s what happens when the Day of Caring rolls around — a day of events put together by the Greater Valdosta United Way with individuals and businesses giving back to nonprofits.
Michael Smith, United Way executive director, said there were about 400 volunteers at various agencies, such as Second Harvest of South Georgia, Salvation Army and the United Way offices.
“It’s just so important because it’s neighbors helping neighbors, and it’s a lot of opportunity for some of these people and businesses to step foot into these agencies at their locations and see what they do while they’re working,” Smith said.
Lowndes County Commission, South Georgia Medical Center, Coleman Talley and at least 17 other organizations were out sorting food for safety, pressure washing driveways and performing cleaning tasks at United Way agencies.
Many of these groups work on nonprofit budgets with limited staff while providing the community with needed services, organizers said.
Sometimes, the cleaning doesn’t get done when you’re helping out children or recovering addicts, Salvation Army Lt. Chris Thomas.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the community — we’ve been here 95 years doing ministry and providing services in the community,” Thomas said. “We’re here to help and serve, but it’s always good to help the giver give back.”
Referring to the 14 volunteers from South Georgia Medical Center who helped Thomas with random cleaning tasks, he said it’s nice when administrators can roll up their sleeves and help out.
“This was our assignment this year,” said Johnny Ball, SGMC assistant administrator of communications and public affairs. “We try to come out every year on the Day of Caring to try to give back and support what United Way does and their efforts for supporting the community.”
Considering its service area and that one in five people is considered food insecure in South Georgia, Second Harvest welcomed more than 60 volunteers with open arms during the Day of Caring, said Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer.
It was also the highest number of volunteers servicing an organization during the event. McCall said Second Harvest also just received an amount of food equivalent to 146,000 meals from donors such as Publix.
“It’s wonderful for people to remember that giving is not just necessarily about writing a check,” McCall said. “Sometimes it’s about giving your time. This gives people who might not think they can otherwise get involved an avenue to do that.”
The event turnout has been great, Smith said, with the kickoff starting at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse steps and ending with a beer at Georgia Beer Company. The event will carry into Saturday with the Junior Service League women doing community projects.
The event also kicks off the 2020 United Way campaign, in which the organization plans to raise $750,000.
United Way of Valdosta is made up of 19 agency partners, including Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation, Jacob’s Ladder, Habitat for Humanity, the Haven, YMCA, Camp Rock Georgia, American Red Cross, Airman and Family Readiness Center, Boy Scouts, Second Harvest, Reach Out and Read, Boys and Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center, Salvation Army, Youth Impact Center, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Time Out, Easter Seals and Lowndes Associated Ministries to People.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
