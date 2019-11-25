Day named Wiregrass Instructor of the Year

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College welding instructor Mike Day received the 2020 Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction, also known as Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award.
The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is awarded annually, college officials said. The award is designed to recognize and honor technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields.
Instructors are nominated for the Rick Perkins Award by their peers. Competition among instructors occurs at the college, regional and state levels.
Two finalists participated in the interviews; they were Mike Day (welding instructor, Coffee Campus, and Kiva Brownlee, adult education instructor, Ben Hill-Irwin Campus.
Day was nominated by his peers throughout the college.
He is described as “one who consistently performs above and beyond the call of duty. Mike's commitment to his students, his peers, the institution and to the local employers is unparalleled," according to his nomination provided by the college. "His pride in his work, his sense of duty and his exemplary performance set the example for all faculty and staff.
"Overall, Mike is a champion of the Wiregrass mission of 'workforce development.'"
“I am so excited to represent Wiregrass as the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year," Day said. "I am humbled by all my peers who think so highly of me and our welding program. I have been shown tremendous support from our leadership, administration and instructional team in everything I have done at Wiregrass right from the start. I hope to represent our team in a manner that truly shows our passion for technical education. This honor has been the greatest in my teaching career."
Day also shared his teaching goals in the classroom and welding lab, “learning to weld is learning how to overcome your failures. Success is never final and failure is never fatal. It’s what you do when you fail at a weld that matters, you can’t stop success with a person who never gives up. Always talk with every student, every day, find common ground and grow students’ talents. At the end of the day, if we as instructors can share ethics, hard work and build confidence, welding is the least of our worries.”
Nicole West, executive director of departmental affairs, serves as the Rick Perkins coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.