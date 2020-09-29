Davis named nurse manager

VALDOSTA – Kimberly Davis, RN, has joined the South Health District team as the county nurse manager for Lowndes County Health Department.
Davis joined the team Sept. 16, health officials said in a statement.
Davis graduated from Abraham Baldwin College in 1998 with an associate of science nursing degree, health officials said.
Prior to accepting the county nurse manager position with the Department of Public Health, she was the clinic supervisor at SouthernOB/GYN for the last 13 years.
She has 22 years of nursing experience in many areas including nursing management, emergency medicine, labor and delivery, surgery along with preoperative and post-operative care, health officials said.
Davis has her certification in basic life support and advanced cardiovascular life support, health officials said.
