Submitted PhotoCub Scouts Ret Taylor, Cale Hyder, Elijah Rankhorn, Will Corner, Logan Houtz, Aurora Dawson and Kai Bridges retired worn American flags with Cub Master Kelly Dawson, Den Leader Cecil Hyder, Betty Sue Zant, Michelle Lee, Daphne Wright, Dolores Bair, Cathy Wells, Lyrics McCranie, Mary S. Kuntz and Den Leader David Houtz.
Daughters, scouts retire flags
Members of the Col. Ebenezer Folsom Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Valdosta Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists, recently held a flag-retirement ceremony with Cub Scout Troop 499.
