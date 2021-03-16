VALDOSTA – Daughters of the American Revolution will recognize Vietnam Veterans Day March 29.
Since 2015, the Col. Ebenezer Folsom chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, has partnered with the Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemoration to honor and thank veterans who were involved in the conflict from November 1955 through May 1975, DAR representatives said in a statement.
The Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration is taking place through Nov. 11, 2025.
"The Commemorative Partner Program is an organizationally based, hometown-centric, veteran-focused program designed for federal, state and local organizations to assist a grateful nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families where they live and work," Major General Peter M. Aylward, U.S. Army, retired, program director, said.
The Col. Ebenezer Folsom Chapter’s, NSDAR, promise to become a partner was to sponsor two events or activities each year for three years.
'We have kept our promise and continue to recognize and celebrate the brave men and women that held steadfast in their duties to fight for another nation’s peace," DAR representatives said. "There are 12 Georgia Vietnam veterans that were awarded the Medal of Honor.
"Each year, our chapter places flags on the graves of veterans for Vietnam Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The chapter has also utilized the Missing Man table at its November chapter meetings, held ceremonies and luncheons for living and deceased service men and women and honored those veterans with posters, certificates and lapel pins."
In continuing to thank and honor war heroes, the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration is documenting oral histories of veterans and their family members. Anyone who is a Vietnam veteran, or a family member of a veteran, and interested in sharing an oral history, contact the Vietnam War Commemorative Partner Program at whs.vnwar50th-edu@mail.mil.
If interested in joining DAR and being a part of the "largest volunteer women’s organization in the world," contact the chapter registrar at registrarcefdar@gmail.com or visit the national website at www.dar.org.
