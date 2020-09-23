VALDOSTA – The General James Jackson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized members recently.
City of Valdosta presented a proclamation recognizing Sept. 17 as the anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.
Since the American Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787, the Rev. Jimmy Towson of Park Avenue United Methodist Church offered "an enlightening program about the writing of the American Constitution and an interpretation of how the Founders’ faith played an important part in shaping the ideas put forth in this important document," DAR members said in a statement.
Three new members were inducted into the General James Jackson chapter: Carol Irwin (ancestor Benjamin Register, North Carolina), Ellen Hendley (ancestor Adam Carnahan, Pennsylvania) and Samantha Folarin (ancestor Carnahan, Pennsylvania). Hendley is the granddaughter of Irene D’Amato, and Folarin is the great-granddaughter of Irene D’Amato, members said.
The next meeting in October will observe the 112 years that the General James Jackson DAR Chapter has been in existence. The chapter was organized Oct. 12, 1908, in Valdosta, members said.
