Daughters observe National Service Day

VALDOSTA – For National Society Daughters of the American Revolution National Day of Service project, the Col. Ebenezer Folsom chapter volunteered at the Lowndes County Historical Society and Museum.
Chapter members worked by cleaning shelves, bins, tables and racks and preparing for future exhibits in the downtown building that was once the Frank Bird hospital, members said in a statement.
The hospital was constructed in 1927 and sold to Valdosta and Lowndes County in 1943. It has been used for government offices, church youth events and classrooms and is currently owned by the Lowndes County Historical Society to house its artifacts.
If interested in joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, email the chapter at registrarcefdar@gmail.com or visit the national website at www.dar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.