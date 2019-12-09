VALDOSTA – The Col. Ebenezer Folsom chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host an event to honor veterans in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program, noon Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event will honor veterans of all wars – living and deceased – with a wreath-laying ceremony, members said.
The Valdosta chapter, National Society Sons of the American Revolution, are invited to participate in this patriotic event, as well as the Valwood Cub Scout troop, the American Legion Post 13, the Valdosta Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Colonists and the Capt. James Monroe Briggs Chapter, UDC.
As an official event, organizers encourage organization members to wear their insignia.
The ceremony will be held in the special Spanish American War Plot in Section E-106 of the Sunset Hills Cemetery. The main entrance to the cemetery is at the intersection of Oak Street and Ann Street.
The public is invited to participate, organizers said.
