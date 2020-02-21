DASHER – The Annual Old Times Day at the Dasher Museum, 3479 Old U.S. 41, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
The event is free to the public, organizers said.
Demonstrations will include weaving and spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games. Displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles are planned. The museum and log cabin will be open.
A silent auction to benefit the museum will be available. Food, drinks, chips, cookies and grilled sausage / hotdogs available, organizers said.
The Society will accept donations and encourage new members to join.
