DAR wins first place

Submitted Photo
At the Georgia State Society Daughters of the American Colonists state board meeting in Midway, the Valdosta chapter, NSDAC, was awarded first place by the National Society for Patriotic Education. Honorary State Regent and Valdosta Chapter member Dr. Telia Cunningham, Georgia State Regent Thelma Kilpatrick and Valdosta Chapter Secretary/Treasurer Mary Kuntz. People who have an ancestor who rendered patriotic or civil service to the colonies before July 4, 1776, visit nsdac.org, gssdac.org or email rover245@gmail.com for more information on joining the society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.