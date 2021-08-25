DAR welcomed Unknown Soldier sentinel

VALDOSTA – The Col. Ebenezer Folsom Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed Herb Smith to its August meeting.
Smith presented a program from his personal experiences of guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, DAR representatives said in a statement.
Smith is a member of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Badge 70 and was a sentinel at the Tomb in Washington, D.C., for 14 months during 1968 and 1969.
Viewers can follow the society by its name on Facebook or its website at www.tombguard.org, DAR representatives said.
Regent Heather Chambers also welcomed members of the General James Jackson, John Benning and Capt. James Kell Chapters, NSDAR and members of the Valdosta Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
For more information about NSDAR, visit the chapter website at www.ebenezerfolsom.georgiastatedar.org or the National Society website at www.dar.org.
