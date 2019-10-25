VALDOSTA – The Gen. James Jackson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is seeking Native Americans interested in their heritage.
A PowerPoint presentation will be held noon, Nov. 20, organizers said.
The speaker will be Melody K. Porter of Thomasville. Porter has been researching her genealogy for more than 30 years.
Proud to be a Native American, both Cherokee and Choctaw, she is a voting member of the Western Cherokee Tribe in Oklahoma, organizers said.
The program is appropriate for any audience level interested in their Native American heritage. All lectures include a question-and-answer period, visual presentations and handouts; interactive participation is encouraged.
If anyone is interested, call to make a reservation, (229) 242-8401 or (229) 300-9047.
