DAR observes Constitution Week

Submitted Photo
The Gen. James Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution observed Constitution Week with a Game of Jeopardy. Dr. MaryFriend Carter of Thomasville shared the game with members. Prizes were given for correct answers, similar to the TV "Jeopardy" game. Carter is a member of her DAR in Thomasville. She retired from Walden University in 2017. She was the program director of the Ph.D. program in education, research and educational technology. Carter and Irene Allen D'Amato, regent of the Valdosta General James Jackson Chapter DAR, lead the meeting.
