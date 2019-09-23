DAR observes Constitution Week

VALDOSTA – The General James Jackson Chapter of the Daughter's of the American Revolution observed Constitution Week with a game of Jeopardy.
Dr. MaryFriend Carter of Thomasville shared the game with members, members said. Prizes were given for correct answers, similar to the TV "Jeopardy" game.
Carter is a member of her local DAR in Thomasville. She retired from Walden University in 2017. She was the program director of the Ph.D. program in education, research and educational technology, members said.
