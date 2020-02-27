DAR installs Hendricks

Submitted PhotoThe General James Jackson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution installed Beth Hendricks as its newest member during the February meeting. Helping with the installation ceremony were Ann Huxford, DAR chaplain, Jane Knight and Zella Fuller, DAR registrars. Special guests for the installation were Hendricks' parents. Irene D'Amato, regent of the General James Jackson Chapter, and Beth Hendricks during the installation ceremony.