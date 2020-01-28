DAR holds special program

VALDOSTA – The Gen. James Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a special program.
Carol Russell portrayed Martha Washington in full dress of the period when Martha Washington and George Washington lived. She presented the historical life of Martha Washington, chapter members said.
Russell is a popular speaker on the Georgia State DAR speakers list, they said.
She was born in Savannah and grew up in St. Mary’s. After graduating from Camden High School, she obtained her bachelor's degree from Georgia Southern, and later obtained her master’s degree and specialist degree from the University of Georgia.
After teaching high school math and science for 10 years, as well as school counselor for 10 years, and later 12 years as a school administrator, Russell began serving the DAR in various positions, chapter members said.
She served as chapter librarian, secretary, vice regent and regent, as well as served at the state level in Georgia as chairman and state librarian.
