DAR exhibits member quilts

Submitted PhotoThe General James Jackson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution held a special meeting recently, exhibiting numerous quilts created by three DAR members. Members Jane Knight, Floye Luke and Zella Fuller showed unique quilting skills revealing their beautiful quilts. Many variations with designs from actual historical patterns were displayed. Award-winning quilts from DAR state and national competition, which have been displayed at DAR conventions were shown. 

Submitted Photo

