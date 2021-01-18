VALDOSTA – The Col. Ebenezer Folsom Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Georgia Christian School fifth-grader Cooper Kindoll for his first-place chapter win in the DAR American History Essay contest.
Cooper was awarded a bronze medal, a certificate and an awards check for his essay on the Boston Massacre, DAR members said in a statement.
He and his fellow students celebrated at a pizza party at Georgia Christian Elementary School along with his parents, Shawn and Becky Kindoll, his teacher, Casey Seasholtz, and members of the Colonel Ebenezer Folsom chapter. All the students who participated in the contest received certificates of participation.
Chapter Regent Heather Chambers and Daphne Wright, Georgia State Society, GSSDAR American history co-chair, complimented the entire class on the creative essays which were submitted and they said they enjoyed spending time with the young people.
