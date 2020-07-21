VALDOSTA — An updated list of Lowndes County’s and Valdosta’s most dangerous crash locations remains unchanged from last year, except for some of the roads swapping spots on the Top 10 lists.
The Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization, the transportation planning group for the metro area, has released its Fiscal Year 2020 Crash Report.
Lowndes County
For the third year running, the intersection of North Valdosta Road and Val Del Road, in front of Riverview Memorial Gardens, leads all spots outside of the City of Valdosta in the number of crashes. From 2015-19, there were 99 accidents at the intersection.
“We see a lot of rear-end collisions there,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. “There are a lot of multiple-car collisions involving people stopped for the (traffic) light.”
For such an accident-prone area, the North Valdosta Road and Val Del Road intersection has seen surprisingly few deaths — none since 2015. The crash report shows that none of the spots on Lowndes County’s Top 10 list has seen a fatality in that time.
The only death among the county’s sites with the most wrecks took place in 2017 at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and U.S. 41, No. 11 on the list. That involved a semi-truck that a witness said “blew through the intersection,” hitting two cars; the driver of one of the cars died, a state patrol report said.
The other nine locations on the county’s Top 10 wrecks list (and the number of crashes over five years) include:
2. Bemiss Road and Mt. Zion Church Road (86 wrecks).
3. North Valdosta Road and Foxborough Avenue/Old US 41 North (73 wrecks).
4. Lakes Boulevard and Millstore Road, located in a busy commercial district just off I-75’s Exit 5 at Lake Park. “We have a lot of fender-benders there,” Paulk said. “A lot of it is people not paying attention, on their cell phones, driving distracted.” (61 wrecks).
5. North Valdosta Road at Coleman Drive (59 wrecks).
6. Shiloh Road at the I-75 southbound ramp. Construction work has been going on for almost two years at this site, including rebuilding a bridge. “It was probably all the traffic cones,” Paulk said of the wrecks here (53 wrecks).
7. North Valdosta Road at Flythe Road/I-75 northbound ramp (46 wrecks).
8. Main Street and Church Street, in the heart of Hahira. Last year, this intersection took the No. 10 spot on the list. (40 wrecks).
9. Ga. 122 West at the I75 northbound ramp at Hahira. Work has been going on since 2017 to rebuild the interstate exchange at Hahira, with old bridges dating to the 1960s being removed. (35 wrecks).
10. Madison Highway at Carroll Drive. This location dropped from No. 8 on last year’s list. (34 wrecks).
Valdosta
In the City of Valdosta, the site with the most wrecks since 2015 has been the intersection of North St. Augustine Road and Norman Drive, close to Lowndes High School. That intersection has had 209 crashes since 2015.
This intersection has held the No. 1 spot in the city since 2016, past crash reports show.
“These intersections connect our most heavily traveled roadways,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “With a large amount of vehicular traffic in these areas, unfortunately we do see a larger amount of accidents in these areas. The two most common causes of traffic accidents in these areas are following too closely and failure to yield before turning.”
As with Lowndes County, Valdosta’s Top 10 wreck sites have shown no fatalities in five years.
Also as with the county, the city’s Top 10 list consists of the same streets and intersections as in the report last year, just with some of the rankings moved around.
The remainder of the Valdosta Top 10 crash list (and the number of crashes in five years):
2. North Valdosta Road at Country Club Drive (205 wrecks).
3. North St. Augustine Road at Gornto Road (192 wrecks).
4. Inner Perimeter Road at Bemiss Road (173 wrecks).
5. Northside Drive at Ashley Street (162 wrecks). This site was sixth last year.
6. Inner Perimeter Road at North Oak Street Extension (161 wrecks). The site was fifth last year.
7. Bemiss Road at Northside Drive (151 wrecks). This site was eighth last year.
8. North Valdosta Road at Oak Street Extension (139 wrecks). This site was ninth last year.
9. Baytree Road at Jerry Jones Drive / Melody Lane (130 wrecks). The site was seventh last year.
10. West Hill Avenue at Norman Drive (126 wrecks).
How the data is used
The information in the crash report is used by local governments and the Georgia Department of Transportation to make road improvements, said Corey Hull, transportation and environmental director for the VLMPO.
The data is used for long-range planning, he said. Several of the traffic trouble spots on this year’s list have been added as projects to the VLMPO’s Vision 2045 long-range planning proposal.
Hull said if a local government has a safety concern about a particular intersection, the VLMPO can dig back through every crash report for that spot through a number of years to glean information.
