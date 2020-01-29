Dancing Stars ready to shine: VSU event has raised $200K for scholarships

VALDOSTA — A South Georgia fundraiser has been dancing the past several years to the tune of more than $200,000 in scholarship funds.
Valdosta State University theatre, dance and music personnel recently announced the participants in the annual Dancing with the Valdosta Stars.
Stars partnered with dance experts are Alex Stephenson with Melissa Pihos; Briggs Smotherman with Sarah Arnett; Dr. Jarod Bailey with Ursula Trasorras; Dr. Cliff Thomas with Laura Avila; Keyara Hamilton with Devin Berry; Michele Corbitt with Joe Mason; Brigitte DeLoach with Daniel Lenox; Carla Holmes with Brandon Chandler.
The event matches locally known folks with dance faculty and students as partners. It also matches the VSU Music Scholarship Alliance with VSU Theatre & Dance to raise scholarship funds for the university’s performing arts students.
The competition boils down to which dancing star can raise the most scholarship money.
Each person who buys a $100 ticket receives a token that can be placed into a dancer's ballot box. Sponsorships are available for $1,500 which can translate into 15 votes for a dancer.
Doug Farwell, VSU music department head, said performing arts students face challenges working jobs because in addition to classes and homework, they have evening and weekend rehearsals and a performance schedule to maintain.
"It's difficult to work a job given the expectations of their schedules at school," Farwell said.
Jacque Wheeler of VSU Theatre & Dance said the past eight Dancing with the Valdosta Stars events have raised a total of $203,811 in scholarship funds for theatre, dance and music students.
Dancing with the Stars 2020 is scheduled for April 18, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, off Norman Drive. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 15.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150.
