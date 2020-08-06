Dance studio hosts open house

VALDOSTA – For 50 years, The Ballet School has showcased the arts in the community.
For the last 10 years, Kelly Smith has been at the helm as owner and artistic director.
The Ballet School – which offers ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, pointe and hip-hop classes – supports the idea that dance is beneficial physically and socially.
“Most importantly, when you're dancing with someone, you see beyond race, color, size, age, gender, ability or disability,” Smith said.
“We see dance as a vehicle to inspire inclusivity. It is our goal to make dance accessible to all people and create a world where everyone accepts and celebrates each other's differences.”
The dance school recently held its annual recital, “Where Lifelong Friendships Are Made,” at Mathis City Auditorium. Organizers said the free performance was the first to be held at Mathis since the start of the pandemic.
The Ballet School has classes for students ages 3-18 and also caters to students with “special abilities” through Beautiful Dancers, a free class that consists of students in wheelchairs.
Smith is studying to work more with children with disabilities through the Infiniti Dance program. She is a certified Instructor for Rhythm Works Integrative Dance.
Adult tap and ballet classes are offered at the studio.
An open house is hosted 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 8, 3342 Noble Way. A tour of the facility will be given.
Smith said her studio has hardwood flooring, eight-feet floor to ceiling mirrors, individual cubbies, handicap accessible dressing rooms and professional height dance barres.
After closing due to a statewide shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio reopened in mid-May, Smith said.
She ensures the well-being of her dancers by practicing social distancing and sanitizing touched surfaces between classes. The lobby is closed to the public.
Pick-up and drop-off is done at the facility’s front door. Dance bags will be disinfected and everyone must wash their hands.
Food or snacks are prohibited in the facility. Personal water bottles are allowed.
Classrooms have a 10-person maximum which includes students and instructors.
Dance floors are marked off in six-feet squares, she said.
Any adults, including teachers, must wear masks.
“We will also provide hand sanitizer, gloves and paper masks throughout the studio,” Smith said.
The open house will include an introduction to instructors, a private shoe fitting, new student registration, a letter explaining the studio’s COVID-19 policy and requirements and refreshments from Daylight Donuts.
Visit tbsvaldosta.com or call (229) 329-1190 for more information about class schedules or the open house.
