Dame named new Main Street director

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has named Brandie Dame as the new Main Street director for Downtown Valdosta.
Dame comes to Downtown Valdosta from her previous role as the Main Street director for the City of Adel, city officials said in a statement. She was the first Main Street director for Downtown Adel and her principal accomplishment was to establish Downtown Adel as a “Classic” Main Street community.
“The City of Valdosta welcomes Brandie and looks forward to her leadership and commitment to Valdosta’s downtown Main Street. Her expertise and excitement will take Main Street to the next level of engaging our community and visitors,” Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said.
Dame started her career in sales & marketing for The Valdosta Daily Times for several years. She holds a bachelor of science in organizational leadership with a minor in public administration from Valdosta State University.
“Brandie is a great addition to our city; I have seen her make great strides in her previous roles and I am confident she will excel in her new role as Main Street director. Her years of experience and her drive are a perfect fit for our city,” Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said.
“I look forward to using my experience in Main Street, sales and marketing and my never meet a stranger personality to assist Downtown Valdosta and the Downtown Valdosta merchants to grow and prosper,” Dame said. “Downtown Valdosta is such a wonderful and welcoming place to shop, dine, work and stay.”
Dame is married to her husband, Marc, and has one daughter, Bayleigh. In her spare time, she said she enjoys visiting Disney World. Being a Disney “fanatic,” her dream when she retires is to be the “fairy godmother” at Disney World.
