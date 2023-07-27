LAKE PARK — Dairy Queen restaurants in Lake Park and Valdosta will hold a charity fundraiser Thursday.
Called Miracle Treat Day, customers buying Blizzard products from the Dairy Queen, 900 Lakes Boulevard, or at 1395 N. St. Augustine Road, Valdosta, will be donating $1 or more to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, according to a statement from the restaurant.
Lake Park and Valdosta customers will be supporting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
