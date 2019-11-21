VALDOSTA – The Southern District Attorney’s Office is holding its annual Christmas gift card drive.
"The event is to help brighten up the holiday for a child abuse victim who is currently in foster care," according to the DA's office.
Gift cards may be donated in denominations of $20 and will benefit a school-age child.
Donations may be made at the District Attorney’s Office; Lowndes County Judicial Complex, third floor. They may also may be mailed to P.O. Box 99; Valdosta, GA 31603.
For more details, call (229) 671-3250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.