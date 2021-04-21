VALDOSTA – Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy and the office of the District Attorney of the Southern Judicial Circuit reminds the public that April 18-24 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Due to COVID-19, no public events were scheduled.
"The community still needs to be aware that despite COVID and the closing of our judicial system, crime still occurs and more of our fellow citizens become victims," according to a statement from the DA's office. "The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors and community members."
According to the most recent National Crime Victimization Survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime excluding simple assault in 2019, a significant decrease from the previous year.
" Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer residents of our circuit become victims of crime," according to the statement.
The Office for Victims of Crime leads communities throughout the country in the annual observances of the week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and their advocates.
The 2021 theme: "Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities."
The theme "celebrates the contributions that we all can make toward building trust in our community’s capacity to support the healing journeys of crime victims," according to the DA's office. "Trust is collective as well as individual, so we are honoring both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support."
“The celebration of NCVRW is very instrumental in reminding our citizens that anyone can be a victim of crime,” Shealy said. “Through this NCRVW we are able to make people aware of what occurs in our circuit and the services we provide to deal with this traumatic time in their lives and more importantly, recognize our local survivors of crime.”
For additional information about this year’s NCVRW and how to assist victims, contact the District Attorney’s office. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.ojp.gov.
