VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Valdosta climbed during the last week, while AAA warns supplies may be tight in Georgia following a cyberattack on oil infrastructure.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Azalea City early this week was $2.79, up seven cents in seven days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
The lowest fuel price reported in Lowndes County Monday was $2.59 per gallon at a Lake Park store, according to the price tracking website gasbuddy.com. That doesn’t include sales at buyers’ clubs, where only club members get the lowest price.
Valdosta had the fourth highest prices among the 15 Georgia markets monitored by the auto club — below Savannah, Hinesville and Brunswick but above Warner Robins, Rome, Macon, Gainesville, Dalton, Columbus, Catoosa, Augusta, Atlanta, Athens and Albany, AAA said.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline was $2.97 per gallon, up seven cents in a week, while Georgia’s average of $2.77 per gallon was also up seven cents in the same period, the fuel gauge report said.
AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. During the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor.
“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”
In market action, benchmark U.S. crude added 43 cents to $65.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 19 cents to $64.90 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 47 cents to $68.75 a barrel.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.