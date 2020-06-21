VALDOSTA – Being a small business owner is tough.
You work hard. You keep long hours. You love being your own boss.
But growing your business is challenging.
Curt Fowler can help with that.
Fowler is the owner of Fowler & Company, a consulting firm that works with small businesses around Valdosta. His primary goal is to increase the value of companies and help them grow.
Think of Fowler as your business sherpa. He can guide companies through developing a business plan that not only helps provide growth to your company but does so in a sustainable way.
Why should business owners trust his advice?
Well, his bona fides speak for themselves.
Fowler, a native son of Valdosta, graduated with an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. The top-ranked program at the time, he gained invaluable knowledge from business leaders around the globe. After graduation, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean and spent two months in Tanzania working for the “Peace Corps for MBAs.” After spending those two months in Africa, Fowler returned stateside to Albany, Ga., for a private equity job.
He learned a lot, but Fowler wanted to start something of his own.
So, three months into his marriage and his wife pregnant with their first child, he left his corporate job in March 2011 and came back to the Azalea City.
He returned to start Fowler & Company and to work as a director for his father’s accounting firm Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey while his consulting business got off the ground.
Family is everything to Fowler. He works with his father. He remains happily married and has four children of his own, ranging in age from 3 to 8.
“It’s awesome that I get to work with my dad every day,” Fowler said.
Fowler & Co. operates under three guiding principles when working with a client: clarity, operate in excellence and ability to execute a plan.
“You need clarity in your goals,” Fowler said. “What are you doing and how are you getting there?”
Part of that clarity is an emphasis on numbers and data.
“Everybody wants to know if they’re winning,” Fowler said. “I don’t want to wonder if I’m winning. I want to know.”
With that concrete evidence, your company also needs to operate excellently.
“Are we a great place to work?” asked Fowler. “Are we becoming a better place to work?”
Workplace culture and environment prove critical to employee happiness and recruitment. People, while tremendously important, are not the only operational concern as an employer. Money on hand is crucial.
“Cash is king, small business especially where you have less opportunities. You can’t sell a division. You can’t do a public offering. You can’t do a bond offering,” Fowler said. “If the cash runs out, you’re done. The music stops. There’s no chairs. So, the first thing you do is figure out cash. How are we doing on cash and what’s our trajectory?”
Finally, the ability to execute a plan becomes paramount.
Fowler will give his client a powerful weapon to execute his strategies: the binder.
Binders can be thick, daunting behemoths usually reserved for your kid’s chemistry class. In this case, they prove to be guiding lights for implementing changes to your business.
Each binder is founded in extensive research and outlines a customized business plan for owners to implement.
Fowler says the worst use of his abilities is meeting with him, receiving the business plan binder and letting it collect dust on a shelf.
“If we take the time to get clear off-site, we generally run out of time to execute the dadgum thing because life just comes and sucks up every minute,” Fowler said.
Everyone is busy. With limited amounts of bandwidth, you have to maximize your resources to improve your business. Maybe you lack time. Maybe you lack cash. Maybe you lack both.
Fowler relates resource delegation to squirrels. No one would accuse a squirrel of being the smartest animal, but they have ample time throughout the day to problem solve how to get food.
You do not. You have work, help with payroll, assist in hiring, go to meetings, pick up your kids from school, pick up your kids from soccer practice, go grocery shopping, etc. The list goes on forever.
Focus and consistency are key. The binder is a cheat code to saving time and money. Companies that want results adhere to the binder’s personalized gospel.
Fowler can help retain that consistency with regular check-ins.
“Why does Weight Watchers work?” Fowler asked. “Because you have to check in weekly to see your progress.”
He understands that some plans do not always result in success, but he emphasizes the importance of pivoting. If a certain move does not work, he is flexible and self-aware enough to change tactics.
One of the main targets of his personalized binders is to help identify and grow leaders in companies.
“Every growing company has a drought of leaders,” Fowler said. “Your job as a leader is to build more leaders.”
While he loves to work with nonprofits and charities, his focus remains on for-profit companies for one reason: job growth.
“I get a huge do-gooder vibe out of helping companies be more profitable because then you can hire more people,” Fowler said.
Margins for small businesses can be razor thin, and Fowler understands that some people simply cannot afford to hire a consulting firm such as his.
That will not stop him from trying to help.
Fowler built a website, https://valuesdrivenresults.com/, not only to familiarize potential clients with his services, but provide resources for those who want to grow their business and simply cannot stretch their pennies any further.
“How can you do it in a way that makes it cost effective for folks?” Fowler asked. “That’s why I spent a lot of time investing in the website and in my writing.”
Fowler writes a weekly column for The Valdosta Daily Times that mixes business advice with life philosophy. Providing no-cost resources for business owners acts as an avenue to offer some help free-of-charge and maybe even reach new clients.
More than anything, Fowler wants to help Valdosta businesses and learn some things along the way.
“When I get to learn with my clients, it’s a lot of fun,” Fowler said.
