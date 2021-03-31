LAKELAND – South Georgia Council held a Cub Scout Race Weekend at Camp Patten near this Lanier County town.
More than 100 Cub Scouts came out to race, Scouting representatives said in a statement.
Scouts raced pinewood derby cars, Lego derby cars and relay races.
Cub Scout packs included 21 from Americus, 144 from Pelham, 270 from Cordele, 440 from Valdosta, 454 from Valdosta, 491 from Valdosta and 864 from Lakeland. The Scout troops that volunteered to help were Troops 2020, 454, 864, 410 all from Valdosta.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
