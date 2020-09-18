VALDOSTA – Some railroad crossings closures have been rescheduled for later in the year.
The City of Valdosta engineering department has announced the temporary road closures at several railroad crossings will come in November.
CSX Railroad originally scheduled the crossing to be closed in September but has rescheduled the closures for November, city officials said in a statement.
The crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs.
Closures will mean rerouting traffic, city officials said. Signs will be in place marking detour routes. Note the expected close dates, though all dates are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days.
Naylor
– GA 135 (Between Highway 84 and Savannah Road Northeast), closing on/around Nov. 3.
– Ledford Road (Between Highway 84 and Savannah Road Northeast), closing on/around Nov. 3.
– Old Naylor Road (Between Highway 84 and Kirkland Lane), closing on/around Nov. 5.
– Robinson Trail (Off of Highway 84), closing on/around Nov. 9.
– Delmar Road (Between Highway 84 and St. Marks Church Road), closing on/around Nov. 10.
Valdosta
– CCC Road (Off of Highway 84), closing on/around Nov. 12.
– Shelton Road (Off of Highway 84, directly across from Indianola Circle), closing on/around Nov. 18.
– Morrison Road (Off of Highway 84), closing on/around Nov. 23.
– Inner Perimeter Road (Between Highway 84 and Dasher Johnson Road), closing on/around Nov. 23.
– Blanchard Street (Off of Highway 84), closing on/around Nov. 24.
– Clay Road (Between Highway 84 and Savannah Avenue), closing on/around Nov. 25.
