Crossroads' Warren wins spelling bee

VALDOSTA – Crossroads Baptist School fifth-grader Kate Warren won the school spelling bee for the second year in a row.
CBS hosted its second school-wide spelling bee, school officials said. The top eight students in the fourth- and fifth-grade classes participated in an oral spelling competition moderated by John D. Crawford with judges Cheryl Cole and Melinda Adkins.
For half an hour, students competed until two remained. Much the same as last year, Jake Austin Reid and Kate Warren were the last two standing, school officials said.
"Kate needed to spell one word correctly to win," school officials said. "She correctly spelled 'disinfectant' and was declared the winner."
Warren will compete in the regional spelling bee in late February with Reid as alternate, should she not be able to participate.
Under the direction of Mary Crawford, CBS technology teacher, students competed in their classrooms to determine the top two finalists. The top two students in each first- through third-grade classroom took a written test to discover the overall winners.
Frank Woodall, third grade, placed first in the written test and Caroline White, third grade, placed second, school officials said.
Crossroads Baptist School is a K3 through fifth-grade parochial school located at 3001 Country Club Drive. Registration for the 2020-21 school year is open to the community beginning Feb. 13.
