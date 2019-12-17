VALDOSTA – Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Drive, invites the public to visit its live nativity scene 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and Friday, Dec. 20.
The family-friendly event includes free cookies and hot chocolate, church officials said.
Along a candle-lit pathway to the back of the church’s outdoor property, guests will find stopping points with Christmas-themed reflections, church officials said.
"At the end of the walkway will be a lovely nativity scene featuring barnyard animals and cast members portraying shepherds, Mary and Joseph," they said. "The unique experience takes about 20 minutes to complete."
There is no charge for admission.
More information: Call Crossroads Baptist Church, (229) 242.7636.
