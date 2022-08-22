VALDOSTA – S.D. Smith is the author of "The Green Ember" series, a bestselling middle-grade adventure saga.
He recently met with Crossroads Baptist School fifth graders.
"The Green Ember" has reached hundreds of thousands of readers and spent time as the number one bestselling audiobook in the world on Audible, school officials said in a statement. "Smith’s stories are captivating readers across the globe who are hungry for 'new stories with an old soul.'"
His first book, "The Green Ember," was chosen as the summer reading novel for Crossroads Baptist School's upcoming fifth graders.
As they entered their classroom this August, they found their summer reading had come to life. From the rabbit-shaped treats during open house, to their reading corner representing the "Mended Wood" (the final triumph of good over evil), students were immersed into a story they had traversed all summer, school officials said.
Christy Scoggins, fifth-grade teacher, reached out to S.D. Smith to express appreciation for his writing craft and classic stories. She also shared pictures of her classroom and even one of the students with his book, to convey their excitement.
They were astonished to receive a personal response that day from the author himself and to be featured on his social media, school officials said.
"Smith gained lifelong fans, and the students felt honored, when he sent a personal video message to Mrs. Scoggins' class encouraging them to hold onto truth, hope and the story of redemption," school officials said.
C.S. Lewis once said, "Since it is also likely that (children) will meet cruel enemies, let them at least have heard of brave knights and heroic courage. Otherwise, you are making their destiny not brighter but darker."
Scoggins said she hopes this experience with a vintage adventure full of virtue combined with personal encouragement from the author himself, will empower her students to become dragon slayers and warriors themselves; always remembering that the shadow is never more powerful than the sun.
