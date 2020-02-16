Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.