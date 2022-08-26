Cross Critters, Langdale Kia host pet adoption

VALDOSTA – Cross Critters Resort and Rescue is teaming up with Langdale Kia of Valdosta again to help a litter of dogs find forever homes.
Danielle Cross, owner and operator of Cross Critters, previously collaborated with the dealership back in November of last year after Jordon Smith, Kia’s finance manager, contacted her about hosting a pet adoption day.
“Jordan with Kia reached out to me last year and asked us to do an event around Thanksgiving time which we did and it was a great success so now they’ve invited us back again,” she said.
“The first event was awesome. Everything went wonderfully to plan and 10 dogs found their forever homes. We are hoping for even more this time.”
For Kia’s part, Smith said the dealership had been interested in doing community events for a long time and he saw an opportunity when Cross Critters hosted a separate adoption drive.
“She (Cross) was actually doing another one, and I happened to see it on Facebook. She, within two minutes, responded to my Facebook message, and then we went back and forth and had it set up in two weeks. That was pretty cool because this was something my GM wanted me to look into,” he said.
“We definitely love the adoption events and we’re trying to help out local businesses. We’re always trying to look out and help a fellow business. We want to advocate and be more involved in the community.”
Cross Critters will be at Langdale Kia from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27, and Langdale Kia will cover the fee and include one month’s supply of dog food with each adoption. Families and individuals will have to pay $30 for the microchip.
For more information regarding rescue adoption, contact Cross at (229) 646-2798.
